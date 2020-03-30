Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.80.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $2,262,226.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $829,455.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total transaction of $409,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,214.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,281 shares of company stock worth $14,287,013. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET opened at $191.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $331.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

