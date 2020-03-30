Bank of America Corp DE Has $27.39 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $27,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,452.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $859.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

