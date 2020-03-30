Bank of America Corp DE Has $27.69 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $27,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 353,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.34. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAN. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from to in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

