Archer Investment Corp Buys Shares of 163 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKH. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $214.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.82. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $183.44 and a 52-week high of $286.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

