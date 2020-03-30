Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 202.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Barclays upgraded Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

