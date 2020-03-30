Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $167,672.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,866.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $380,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NBIX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $88.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 268.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.