Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.26 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in SYSCO by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,053 shares of company stock worth $3,964,659. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

