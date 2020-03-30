Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,979 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 186,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,889,000 after buying an additional 126,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 997,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,880,000 after buying an additional 67,551 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 70,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 32,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $4,530,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total transaction of $409,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,214.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total value of $2,262,226.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,281 shares of company stock valued at $14,287,013 in the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $191.29 on Monday. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.80.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.