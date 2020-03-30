Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Avaya were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $3,136,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,857,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,510 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period.

Get Avaya alerts:

In related news, CAO Shefali A. Shah acquired 10,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AVYA stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $849.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.