Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires New Position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,509 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 599,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 93,470 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 640,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,185,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Dechellis acquired 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BPFH stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $586.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

