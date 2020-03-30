Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $379,000 Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,415 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 523.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 415,411 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 173,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 101,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACRE shares. ValuEngine raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $8.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $293.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

In related news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $196,360.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,721.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Arougheti bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,776 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,924. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

