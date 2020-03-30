Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $382,000 in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CPLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CorePoint Lodging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $4.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($1.86). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.