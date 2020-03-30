Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $382,000 in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

CPLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CorePoint Lodging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $4.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($1.86). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

