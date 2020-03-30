131,783 Shares in Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 131,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.30% of Clearside Biomedical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 41,238 shares during the period. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. Clearside Biomedical Inc has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 246.61% and a negative net margin of 1,416.02%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

