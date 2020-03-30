131,783 Shares in Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 131,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.30% of Clearside Biomedical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 41,238 shares during the period. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. Clearside Biomedical Inc has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 246.61% and a negative net margin of 1,416.02%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

