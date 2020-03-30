Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $387,000 in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 386.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.01. StoneCo Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $46.69.

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

