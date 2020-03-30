Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 23,003 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,003 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.30% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Kam Lawrence bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,417,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

FENC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.