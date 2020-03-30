Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 44,232 Shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,232 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANU. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Manchester United by 7,136.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Manchester United by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

MANU stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. Manchester United PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $632.08 million, a P/E ratio of 91.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Manchester United had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $217.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Manchester United PLC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

