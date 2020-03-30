Oxford Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Universal Insurance by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 126.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 38,082 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 37.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $17.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $579.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.03. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.53). Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $107,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,986,733.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,488,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,842,907.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $191,900. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

