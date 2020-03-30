Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Position in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,732 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of First Bancshares worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in First Bancshares by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 638,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,695,000 after buying an additional 157,525 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in First Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Bancshares by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in First Bancshares by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. First Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $362.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancshares Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.