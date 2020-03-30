Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $398,000 Investment in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 184,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 43,425 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.81 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $148.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.70.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.53.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

