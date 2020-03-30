Oxford Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,523 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 1,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 669.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

CRTX stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $73.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.64.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.