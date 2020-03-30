7,917 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,571,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,553,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,482,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 691,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

