Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $405,000 Holdings in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of SurModics worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SurModics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SurModics during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in SurModics in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SurModics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SurModics in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $28,838.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRDX. ValuEngine cut shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SurModics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

SRDX opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $464.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. SurModics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. SurModics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

