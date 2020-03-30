Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,192 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 242,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 26,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,727,000 after purchasing an additional 164,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares in the company, valued at $60,254.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Primoris Services stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $688.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Primoris Services Corp has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.65 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

