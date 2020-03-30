Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $408,000 Investment in Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 180,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Uxin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Uxin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Uxin during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uxin by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 44,172 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uxin by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124,114 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uxin by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 792,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 525,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UXIN opened at $1.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -1.02. Uxin Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UXIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Uxin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

