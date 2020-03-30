Oxford Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,741 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in HMS were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HMS during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

HMSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HMS in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered HMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

HMS stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. HMS Holdings Corp has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $40.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

