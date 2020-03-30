Oxford Asset Management LLP Decreases Position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,146 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in James River Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 1,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JRVR. TheStreet upgraded James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, CEO J Adam Abram bought 15,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,204,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

JRVR stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

