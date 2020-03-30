Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 3,918 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 759.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.17.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $692,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.79 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 66.09 and a quick ratio of 65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.82.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.