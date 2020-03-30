Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $410,000 in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

KT stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.42. KT Corp has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

