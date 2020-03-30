Oxford Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,144 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 29.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 26.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 41,640 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Stephens increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $25,766.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank W. Baier bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,385.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

