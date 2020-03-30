18,824 Shares in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BG Staffing during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BG Staffing by 32.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BG Staffing by 19.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in BG Staffing during the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in BG Staffing by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 40,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BG Staffing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BG Staffing in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

BGSF opened at $8.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75. BG Staffing Inc has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.58 million.

BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

