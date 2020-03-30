Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 388,054 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1,363.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,054 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Fiserv worth $48,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,270,000 after acquiring an additional 439,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $93.95 on Monday. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.73. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.99.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

