Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,186 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $43,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,908,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $71.73 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $181.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

