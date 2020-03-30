Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,845 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $46,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,467,109. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

