Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $48,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 107,374 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,988,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $35.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

