Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 594,100 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,100 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.27% of Pan American Silver worth $63,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

