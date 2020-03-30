Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $65.35 Million Position in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,390,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 393,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $65,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in SSR Mining by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSRM. BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of SSRM opened at $12.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. SSR Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.04.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. SSR Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

