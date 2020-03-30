Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $76,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,895,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,043,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,783,000 after acquiring an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Chevron by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 66,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $68.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

