Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 353,405 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,347 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 353,405 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $78,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

