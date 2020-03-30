Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Position Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,888,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,030 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Shaw Communications worth $79,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 97,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Shaw Communications by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 665,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 218,873 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Shaw Communications by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,134,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Shaw Communications by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Shaw Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 303,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $15.25 on Monday. Shaw Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0757 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 82.41%.

SJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

