Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,870 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.62% of Descartes Systems Group worth $94,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 106,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 133,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 309,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSGX opened at $31.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.27 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

