Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,338,885 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338,885 shares during the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold accounts for 0.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.27% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $117,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,459,000 after purchasing an additional 105,779 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,983,000 after purchasing an additional 66,346 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 882,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 81,220 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 498,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 189,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating to an “outperform spec under weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NYSE:KL opened at $31.99 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

