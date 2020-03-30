Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 508,610 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,292 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,610 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises 0.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $122,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,101,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 477,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 131,557 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $55.42 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.0955 dividend. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

