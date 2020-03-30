Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,769,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191,471 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.71% of Cenovus Energy worth $89,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $1.69 on Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

