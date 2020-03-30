Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,969,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011,260 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $94,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 212,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 861,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,273,000 after purchasing an additional 139,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

NYSE:NTR opened at $30.97 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

