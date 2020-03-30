Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,248,539 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,642,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248,539 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.32% of Bausch Health Companies worth $139,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

