Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Position Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,993,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 939,405 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 1.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.07% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $149,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,040,000 after purchasing an additional 185,117 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 780,798 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,897 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 680,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 119,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

BIP opened at $36.55 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.538 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,071.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

