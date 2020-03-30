Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $164.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.40.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $121.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.21. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 63,894 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 304,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

