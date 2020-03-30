Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BWS Financial restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of UI stock opened at $133.44 on Thursday. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $107.22 and a 52-week high of $199.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day moving average of $155.45.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at $659,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $384,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.