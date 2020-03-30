Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.14.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.89. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 599,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,009.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 629,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 572,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 727.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 546,244 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.