Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Raymond James

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $15.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,118.98. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,105.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $67,950.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 156,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,084.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,173,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,116,000 after buying an additional 191,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,342,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,223,000 after purchasing an additional 250,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,724,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $48,713,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 568,588 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.